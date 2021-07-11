ELMER RAY BELL, 77, passed peacefully from his earthly body to the arms of Jesus July 9, 2021. He was born September 28, 1943, in Logan, W.Va., to the late Georgia Alberta White Bell and Charles Robert Bell. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his fiancee, Etta Mae Holt, and three brothers, Jack, Charles and Richard Bell. Ray, as his friends knew him, was a retired grocer where he worked many levels of the grocery business. He loved his family and friends, always making time to chat, laugh and reminisce about the days gone by. Survivors include sons, Scottie (Carla) Bell, Naaman (Elizabeth) Bell and Greg Holt; surviving grandchildren: Mindi (Josh) Spurgeon, Katie Bell, Zach (Ashleigh) Bell, Tyler Holt and Aaron Holt; six great-grandchildren, Sadie, Lacie, Silas, Emily and Abram Spurgeon and Grayson Bell. Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, with Pastor C.J. Adkins officiating. Burial to follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Friends may call between 1 and 2 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Home. The family would like to thank Hospice of Huntington for the care they provided. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

