ELMER RAY RAINES, 83, of Fort Gay, father of Danny Raines, Sandy Smith, Mike Raines and Tammy Wells, died Dec. 9. He was a retired carpenter. Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Dec. 13 at Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to the Dementia Society of America. Face coverings and social distance are requested.

