Eloise Bryan Hodges

ELOISE BRYAN HODGES of Barboursville passed away March 9, 2023, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Monty Foster. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. She was born September 10, 1930, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Willie and Carrie Floyd Bryan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jarrell Junior Hodges; one sister, Eleanor James; and two brothers, Dallas and Joe Bryan. She is survived by two daughters, Marsha Linn Dean of Milton and Cindy Lee and Bill O. Brown of Barboursville; three grandchildren, Anna Rexanne Finley (George), Candy Cremeans, and Billy Robert Junior Dean; and five great-grandchildren, Jonathan Dean, Ronnie Cremeans, Shelby Dean, Sydney Dean and Noah Finley. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday prior to the service. Online condolences maybe expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

