ELOISE KATHERINE SAUNDERS, 98, of Huntington, widow of Ralph Saunders, died Nov. 8. Graveside service noon Nov. 12, Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, from 11 to 11:45 a.m., at which time a procession leaves for the cemetery. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Teen indicted in Cabell Midland stalking case
- Wayne County elects first Republican delegate since 1922
- Letter to the editor: Remember what God says
- New faces to fill Huntington City Council
- ROBERT LEE SCITES
- VICTORIA KELLY-MOORE
- Kenova woman faces arson charge after October fire
- Transformation of former children’s polio hospital into resort hotel in the home stretch
- Manchin urges Trump to accept apparent defeat; other WV Congress members back president after false claims of stolen election
- Two hospitalized after firearm explodes in Barboursville
Images
Collections
- Photos: Huntington Museum of Art Holiday Preview Sale
- Photos: Marshall defeats UMass, 51-10
- Photos: Election Day
- Photos: Fifth Annual Jeff Kovatch Memorial River Cleanup
- Photos: Huntington vs. Riverside, football
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. St. Albans, football
- Photos: Ironton vs. West Lafayette Ridgewood, football
- Photos: Trump Train in Wayne
- Photos: Winfield conducts Veterans Appreciation Day ceremony
- Photos: Rose Cutting Giveaway at Ritter Park