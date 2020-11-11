Thank you for Reading.

ELOISE KATHERINE SAUNDERS, 98, of Huntington, WV, formerly of Louisville, Ky., and Chesapeake, Ohio, died at her daughter’s home on November 8, 2020, under the care of Hospice of Huntington. She was born August 6, 1922, in Fayette County, W.Va., to Dana Clyde and Florence Dunbar. After graduating from Gauley Bridge High School, she moved to Huntington to pursue training as an RN, graduating from Memorial Hospital. She worked as an RN for several years, later becoming a stay-at-home mom and homemaker. Eloise was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph “Buddy” Saunders, a brother, Carl Dunbar, a daughter-in-law, Laura Saunders. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth (Tim) Cornwell, son, Steven Saunders, grandson, Alex (Stacey) Saunders, granddaughter, Karma (Blake) Copley, two great-granddaughters, Rori and Ava Copley, and nephew, Tom (Sandy) Belville. The family will receive friends at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, on Thursday, November 12, 2020, beginning at 11 a.m. There will be a procession leaving the funeral home at 11:45 a.m. Graveside services will follow at noon Thursday at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, 5547 W. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, with Pastor Tom Belville officiating. Those attending the visitation and service are asked to follow current COVID-19 guidelines. The children would like to extend their gratitude and appreciation to Hospice of Huntington for the excellent care their mother received. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

