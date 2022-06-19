ELSIE CONN, 91, of Hurricane, W.Va., passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 15, 2022. She was born August 23, 1930, and was the only daughter of the late parents Charles and Jane Sparks. She was a member of the Kermit First Baptist Church and Order of Eastern Star, #126 in Williamson, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ira Conn, and three brothers: Proctor, Clyde, and Mack Sparks. She is survived by brother, Fred Sparks (Thelma Jean); daughters, Myra Parsley (Darrel White) and Lori Maynard (Ersell); and son, Larry Fred Conn (Debbie). She was blessed with five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A private graveside service will be officiated by Minster Danny Evans at Mt. View Memory Gardens in Maher, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer's Association (ALZ.com) in memory of Elsie Conn. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
