ELSIE SULLIVAN NANCE (born 9/22/28), daughter of Elgie and Ruth Sullivan, took her place alongside our Lord on April 17, 2020. Preceding Elsie in death were her loving husband Devern Nance, daughter Judy Freeman, and son Jerry Nance. Surviving Elsie are daughter Jeanne Stepp (Rob) of Huntington, sons Jeff Nance (Kathy) of Proctorville, Ohio, Jon Nance (Marilyn) of Grove City, Ohio, son-in-law Colan Freeman and daughter-in-law Kim Nance. One of 11 brothers and sisters, Elsie is additionally survived by her (older) twin sister Delsie Watson who shared her love of singing in the choir. Elsie loved her Church Family at Ceredo Christian Baptist Church where she played the piano for many years. Elsie was the proud MawMaw to 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. During Family get-togethers for holiday picnics, Thanksgivings and Christmases, one certainty included that you better be on time if you planned to eat. MawMaw loved to travel with her family. Favorite destinations included Gatlinburg, Amish Country and anywhere the annual "Girls" pre-Christmas shopping trip took her. Our family would like to thank the loving caregivers and staff at Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. You are in our prayers. There will be a private family graveside service officiated by Rev. Chris Day and Rev. Phillip Stapleton. In lieu of flowers, gifts of remembrance can be made to Marshall Health, 1600 Medical Center Drive, Huntington, WV 25701, in support of the fight to end COVID-19. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

