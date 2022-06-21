Elvin Lee Sr. Green

Elvin Lee Green Sr.

ELVIN LEE GREEN SR., 80, of Kenova, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on 19 June 2022. Born in Beaver, W.Va., he was preceded in death by his parents, Kelmar and Vetrice Thomas Green and two young siblings, Gary and Rose. He leaves behind his wife of 52 years, Henrietta Worrell Green; daughter Quintessence (Matthew) Christian; son Lee (Charlotte) Green; and his two little treasures, grandchildren Noah and Mollee Green; sister Brenda Burke; brother Bill (Shirley) Green. Nieces and Nephews, Summer Mason Fitzhugh, Nathaniel Mason, Daniel Fuller; and great niece, Katherine who were an integral part of his life. Elvin proudly served his country in the West Virginia National Guard, 254th Transportation Company for 30 years, a job he loved. He will be greatly missed. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, by Pastor Matthew Christian at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

