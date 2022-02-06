ELZIE SEYMOUR “BUCK” CLARY went to be with his Lord on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at the age of 88.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Ruth Jeannette Clary; a son, Wayne Dallas Clary; his parents, Provie and Dorothy Clary; his sister and brother-in-law, Oma and Jackie Hale; a brother, Osborne Clary; one sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Betty Lou Ellis and husband Robert; and nephews, Gregory Ellis and Rodney Ellis.
Survivors are one sister, Shirley Lewis of Huntington, W.Va.; a daughter, Vondia Evelyn Clary Tompkins of Hubert, North Carolina; a stepdaughter and son-in-law, Jeannie Moore Johnson and Charles Johnson of Roanoke, Virginia; three grandsons, Jeremiah Clary and his wife Brittany of Milton, W.Va., and Zebulon Clary and his wife Stephanie of Granite Falls, Washington, and Hunter Moore and wife Jennifer of Roanoke, Virginia; one granddaughter, Reba Montana of Huntington, W.Va.; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jeannine Hanson and her husband Laci; one niece, Sandra Stephens and her husband Mike; and six nephews, Mike Ward and his wife Tammie, Sandy Solomon and his wife Peggy, Mark Hale and his wife Karen, Terry Ellis and his wife Diane, Ted Hanson and his wife Linda, Chris Hanson and his wife Mary. He had numerous great-grandchildren, great-nieces and great-nephews.
It is easy for friends and family to describe Buck as a “man’s man.” He could work all day and afterward find time to help neighbors put up hay or fix a motor. Buck’s sweet tooth was renowned; he once ate an entire pie in one sitting.
He shared hours of stories from 40 years working in a steel mill to bear hunting in Colorado and everything in between. In Buck’s later years, he read Western novels during the day. At night he dreamt those stories. His family could hear him reliving scenes from his books while he slept, saying things like, “That’s my horse” or “put it down; my gun is loaded.”
Buck would say that his most significant accomplishment was loving his wife, Jeannette, for over fifty years. Those two took life head-on as they supported each other, their family and their community.
Everybody has a “Buck” story, and we love hearing them all. His family encourages you to keep your memories of him close and to speak of him often. We will miss Buck and know his legend will live beyond his years.
Due to constraints of COVID-19, there will be no memorial service.
