EM GLOVER, 68, of Milton, W.Va., passed away on Friday, July 7, 2023, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was born October 30, 1954, in Raceland, Ky., a son of the late Clydie and Martha Meadows Glover. He is also preceded in death by seventeen siblings. He is survived by five daughters, Kristy Cowan, Nikki Moore (Chris), Twinda Glover, Robin Hingginbotham and Michelle Black; two sisters, Carolyn Adkins (Charles), Kathleen Conley (Terry); two brothers, Bill Glover (Kim) and Randall Glover; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; special niece, Lisa; and a host of other nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be conducted at noon Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Moore Cemetery, Greenup, Ky. Friends may visit from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

