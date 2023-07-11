EM GLOVER, 68, of Milton, W.Va., passed away on Friday, July 7, 2023, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was born October 30, 1954, in Raceland, Ky., a son of the late Clydie and Martha Meadows Glover. He is also preceded in death by seventeen siblings. He is survived by five daughters, Kristy Cowan, Nikki Moore (Chris), Twinda Glover, Robin Hingginbotham and Michelle Black; two sisters, Carolyn Adkins (Charles), Kathleen Conley (Terry); two brothers, Bill Glover (Kim) and Randall Glover; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; special niece, Lisa; and a host of other nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be conducted at noon Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Moore Cemetery, Greenup, Ky. Friends may visit from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Spreading the wealth: Former player Devin Miller spins own NIL deal into something bigger
- New Martha Elementary principal ready for 'wild ride' with Mustangs
- Family, community mourns man who was fatally shot by officer
- Huntington Police ID man shot by officer; investigation reveals he was unarmed
- One-Room Schoolhouse at Marshall to open to the public regularly this fall
- McCloud heads All-Tri-State baseball team
- Ash excited for continued development, hopeful expansions for CCCTC as new principal
- Governor's School students talk to potential customers at mall event
- Marshall football 2023 opponents: Great Danes still rebuilding as new season approaches
- Dawg Dazzle makes its return to Harris Riverfront Park
Collections
- Photos: Marshall's One Room School House
- Photos: Valleyball Basketball Tournament, Saturday
- Photos: 3-on-3 Valleyball tournament, Friday
- Photos: Cabell Midland boys and girls basketball conduct practice
- Photos: HHS football team conducts first day of summer practice
- Photos: Lawrence County Fair begins
- Photos: Independence Day celebration at Woodlands Retirement Community
- Photos: 2023 Dawg Dazzle at Harris Riverfront Park
- Photos: Science of the Wizard World workshop
- Photos: Ironton Summer Concert Series