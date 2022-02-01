EMIL ALTOS "MOUSIE" EPLING, 83, of Ceredo, W.Va., passed away Monday, January 31, 2022, in St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va. He was born February 9, 1938, in Wayne County, a son of the late Oscar and Margaret Epling. He worked as a drywall installer for Belchers Drywall. He was a member of Christ Temple Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Milford Marie Crockett Epling, and one brother, Oscar Epling Jr. He is survived by two daughters, Rhonda (Danny) Copley and Loretta (Mark) Canup; three sons, Charles (Angie) Crockett, Lee (Patricia) Smith and Terry (Teresa) Smith; two sisters, Arbutus Berry and Blanche Adkins; eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova, W.Va. Graveside services will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Docks Creek Cemetery. The family requests we follow COVID protocols and ask everyone to please wear a mask. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
