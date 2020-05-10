EMILY SUSAN TRAUTNER, 75, of Huntington, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Susan was born on August 26, 1944, in Huntington, to the late Charles Andrew and Margaret Louise Metheny Trautner. Susan was a medical secretary at the VA Hospital. A private memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Home. Emily is survived by her brother, Charles “Andy” (Rose Mary) Trautner; her sister, Judith Kay Trautner; a nephew, David R. Benger; a host of cousins; and two special friends, Larry McClanahan and Judy Sheets Campbell. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

