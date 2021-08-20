EMMA JEAN POWERS RICHMOND, 92, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at her daughter’s residence in Prospect, Ky. She was born November 16, 1928, in Milton, W.Va., a daughter of the late Frank and Nora Powers. She graduated from the Huntington School of Business and worked as a Bookkeeper for Case Driveway Inc. for many years, and then went to work for SS Logan Packing company in 1977 and remained working until her final retirement in 2016. She was a member of Pea Ridge Baptist Church in Huntington, W.Va., for 64 years and an adjunct member of Westport Road Baptist Church in Louisville, Ky., for many years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Hinton Richmond Jr. “Jarfly,” and several brothers and sisters. Survivors include her son, Jerry (Tony) Richmond (Carolyn) of Proctorville, Ohio, daughter, Jeanne McClure (Bruce) of Prospect, Ky., and Bruce Richmond (Angela) of Freeport, Fla. Four grandchildren, Jennifer Wilson (Rod) of Virginia Beach, Va., Matthew McClure (Alyssa) of Playa Vista, Calif., Michael McClure of Santa Barbara, Calif., Emma Richmond (Garrett) of Mary Esther, Fla., and two great-grandsons, Allen and Alex Wilson of Virginia Beach, Va. One sister, Florence Stowell of Lady Lake, Fla. There will be a funeral service at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery, Milton, W.Va. The family will receive friends two hours prior to services on Saturday at the mortuary. The service will be livestreamed on the Henson & Kitchen Mortuary website, Facebook page and YouTube channel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
