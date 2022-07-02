EMMA LOU THOMPSON SAMMONS of Webb, W.Va., and Kenova, moved from this life into Heaven on June 28, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Lindsay and Lula May Thompson. She was born in West Hamlin, W.Va., on October 14, 1925. Mom was preceded in death by husband Joe Sammons (Keebler Cookie Man, Crum High Bus Driver, CCCamps, and Master Mason), a grandson, Charlie Sammons, son-in-law Neil Hurley, and siblings William Thompson, Jack Thompson, Joe Thompson, Betty Thompson, Gertie Davis, and Justine Gue. Emma is survived by a daughter, Joann Hurley; sons Donald (Gloria) Sammons, Charles (Judy) Sammons, David Eugene (Gail) Sammons; grandchildren Joey Sammons, David Neil Hurley II (Kim), Jay Sammons (Simone), Joshua Sammons, and great-grandchildren Codie (Brody) Remy, Sophia Sammons, Nick Hurley, Jacelyn Sammons, Arielle Hurley, Sahana Sammons, Zaiya Sammons, LeJand Sammons.
Emma grew up in West Hamlin and moved to Webb in the late 1940's. During WWII, Mom relocated to Huntington, serving in the war effort there making tents and other sewn garments for our troops. For 70 years Emma was ever the undaunted Christian Lady, happily dedicated mother to her family, and ready to provide a warm welcome to any stranger often and for years cooking for 25 to 50 visitors to our Sunday table. A phrase many will remember her quoting which preceded most interactions with others either by phone or in person was, "If it's the Lord's will." Mom was to oh so many children and teens within many miles of Webb The Candy Apple Lady, preparing bushels to their delight each Halloween for more than 20 years. Yet the pleasure was hers even more than they enjoyed that special treat. Now the Candy Apple Lady goes to join our Dear Dad, The Keebler Cookie Man and what a sweet reunion that shall be.
Mom was the go-to lady for genealogy info of who was who from Webb and surrounds. Although she may not have met them personally, Emma could recite the names of folks going back some 20 years before her arrival and to the present day of so many generations, who their kids, grandkids, wives, parents, and grandparents were. Many had long removed from Webb and WV long before she came and especially after WWII, yet she knew of them and their kin. Her memory was a walking history of Webb post-1925, and in many events still well before.
Emma would occasionally speak of her mother, Lula's beautiful funeral in 1938 when Mom was but 13-years-old. Lula's funeral was complimented with all white flowers, and accessories. In keeping with Mom's wishes, we respectfully ask those sending flowers or accessories to please consider requesting an all-white creation.
Note that masks are optional, but highly recommended due to the recent increase in Covid infections. Funeral services will be Sunday July 3, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Wilson Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky. Burial will be at Webb Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Funeral services will be livestreamed on the Wilson Funeral Home page https://www.facebook.com/wilsonfuneralhomeinc.