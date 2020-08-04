EMMA LUCILLE SKEENS, 88, of West Hamlin, W.Va., died Aug. 2. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 5 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin; burial in Franklin Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Due to public health concerns and state guidelines, gatherings are limited to 25 people with social distancing and wearing of facial coverings. www.handleyfh.com.
