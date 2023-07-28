The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Emma Ray Adkins
EMMA RAY ADKINS, 85, of Kingsville, Md., passed away Sunday, July 23, 2023, at her home. She was born May 5, 1938, in Baltimore, Maryland, a daughter of the late Clyde and Ruby Senate. Emma was a perfectionist and was trusted to serve as an assistant to the Colonel of Baltimore County Police Department Headquarters, as well as the Administrative Assistant to the Governor of Virginia.

Survivors include her beloved husband, Eugene S. Adkins Sr.; her daughter, Rhonda Adkins Erb and her husband Leonard Bruce Erb; her son, Eugene S. Adkins Jr., and his wife Margaret Mary Adkins; six granddaughters, Katie Ann Pappas and her husband Andrew Nicholas Pappas, Kellie Eugenia Corcoran, Lisaray Shannon Adkins, Amber Joy Erb, Meghan Ellen Adkins, and Meaghan Victoria Erb; two grandsons, Eugene S. Adkins III, and Connor Kenneth Bruce Erb; and five great-grandsons, Andrew Eugene Pappas, Christopher Eugene Maden, Jackson Lucas Atkins, Alexander Basil Pappas, and Lucas Christian Maden.

