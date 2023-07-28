EMMA RAY ADKINS, 85, of Kingsville, Md., passed away Sunday, July 23, 2023, at her home. She was born May 5, 1938, in Baltimore, Maryland, a daughter of the late Clyde and Ruby Senate. Emma was a perfectionist and was trusted to serve as an assistant to the Colonel of Baltimore County Police Department Headquarters, as well as the Administrative Assistant to the Governor of Virginia.
Survivors include her beloved husband, Eugene S. Adkins Sr.; her daughter, Rhonda Adkins Erb and her husband Leonard Bruce Erb; her son, Eugene S. Adkins Jr., and his wife Margaret Mary Adkins; six granddaughters, Katie Ann Pappas and her husband Andrew Nicholas Pappas, Kellie Eugenia Corcoran, Lisaray Shannon Adkins, Amber Joy Erb, Meghan Ellen Adkins, and Meaghan Victoria Erb; two grandsons, Eugene S. Adkins III, and Connor Kenneth Bruce Erb; and five great-grandsons, Andrew Eugene Pappas, Christopher Eugene Maden, Jackson Lucas Atkins, Alexander Basil Pappas, and Lucas Christian Maden.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
JAMES "FRED" FREDERICK HAYES, 76, of Ona, passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2023, at St. Mary's …
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.