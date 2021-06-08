EMMA SUE SALMONS HOWARD, 79 of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Genesis Health Care in South Charleston, W.Va. Sue was born March 28, 1942, a daughter of the late Albert J. and Margaret Music Salmons. She was employed as a glass packer at Owens-Illinois. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford David Howard; son, Timothy David Howard; brothers, Clyde and Jim Salmons. She is survived by one daughter, Lisa Watts; two sons, Clifford (Kathy) Howard and Gregory Howard; grandchildren, Christopher (Karrisa) Howard, Jennifer (Andrew) May and Cory Watts; several great-grandchildren; sister, Carol Lockhart; brother, Carl (Phyllis) Salmons. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova, W.Va., Pastor Zach Johnson officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.RollinsFH.com.

