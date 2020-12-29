EMMETT LARRY OLDAKER, (also known as Popeye to his grandkids), 82, of Huntington; beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed through our lives and left us with many wonderful memories, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 24, 2020. Emmett graduated from Huntington East High School in the class of 1957. Upon graduation he proudly served four years in the Air Force. He completed an electrical apprenticeship with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 317 and worked as a Union Electrician predominantly with Prichard Electric (39 years) until his retirement in 2001. He also served the electrical union as Vice President from 1967-1969, Secretary Treasurer of the J.A.T.C, Trustee for the J.A.T.C, Electrical shop instructor from 1968-1971, Electrical theory instructor from 1973-1978, School Co-Ordinator with Cabell County career center, Panel member of Mid Atlantic States apprenticeship conference in 1975, served as Union Steward, Foreman, Area Foreman, General Foreman, Planner/Scheduler and Estimator, served as Little League officer and chief umpire for League #1, was a 5-gallon blood donor for the Red Cross, he was a member of Huntington Christian Church, serving as deacon and treasurer for many years. Emmett was a valued member of the church always willing to serve wherever needed. He, with his two children, married Barbara Adkins with her three children in 1985 forming a great family which he lovingly mentored until his parting. His influence and presence with his family will be greatly missed by all, but because of the sacrifice of Jesus Christ and Emmett’s obedience to His word we will see him again and take great comfort in this promise. Emmett was proceeded in death by his father, Alpha Oldaker; mother, Pansy Hunt; stepfather, Jim Hunt; and brother, Bob Oldaker. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Barbara Oldaker; son, Larry Oldaker (Tammy); daughter, Amy Oldaker Floyd (Laundell); Kevin Adkins (Latricia); Sheri Bennett (Tim); and Michelle Grant (Greg); 11 grandchildren, Colton Floyd, Megan Floyd, Brandi LeGrand, Zachary Oldaker, Brittany Morris, Chris Adkins, Michael Adkins, Kayla Bennett, Jimmy Grant, Joseph Grant and Julie Grant; five great-grandchildren, Danica, Ronan, Lydia, Griffin and Abigail; one niece and four nephews and many great friends. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Tuesday, December 29, at Reger Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Friends may visit from 11 a.m. until noon and funeral following on Tuesday at Reger Funeral Home, 1242 Adams Avenue, Huntington, WV 25704. Those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines and state mandates for social distancing and wearing a mask. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
