Emogene Black
EMOGENE BLACK, 90, of Milton, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 2, 2022. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Bias Chapel Cemetery by Pastor Windell Shull. She was born November 2, 1931, in Milton, a daughter of the late Homer and Sylvia Barker Edmonds. She was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Black, daughter Carolyn Jean Nicholas, and two brothers, James and Floyd. She was a member of Bias Chapel Church in Milton. She was a retired employee of Presbyterian Manor Nursing Home and was an employee of Perry-Norvell Shoe Company, and a volunteer at St. Mary's Medical Center. Her hobbies and love for crafts led her to craft shows. She is survived by several nephews and many friends. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

