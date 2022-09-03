ENITH CISCO CROCKETT, 95, of Huntington, W.Va., widow of John Crockett, died Monday, August 29, 2022, at her residence. She was born January 21, 1927, in Lee City, Wolfe County, Ky., a daughter of the late Lenzy and Eliza Nickel Cisco. In addition to her parents and husband, other family that have preceded her in death were, a daughter, Stella Louise Conway in October of 2021; a sister, Virginia Kirk; and four brothers, Arnold Cisco, Sanford Cisco, Lenzy "L.V." Cisco, and Gene Cisco. She was a homemaker, a member of Crossroads Baptist Church, and Rebekah Lodge Charity #39, Huntington, W.Va. Survivors include her grandson, Christopher Mueller, with whom she shared her home in Huntington; two sisters, Revia Robinson of Jacksonville, Fla., and Ruby Waltz of Wadsworth, Ohio. Funeral services will be conducted 2:30 p.m. Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Chapman's Mortuary with Mark Cisco officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery, Kenova. Friends may visit family after 1:30 p.m. Sunday until service time at Chapman's Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

