ERIC CHANDLER TARDY, age 36, of Huntington, W.Va., died on March 6, 2022. Eric passed away at his residence. Eric is now home in heaven with his uncle, Jimmy, and grandmother, Mimi, in the presence of their Lord. Eric was born January 13, 1986, in Cabell County, West Virginia. Eric was a 2004 graduate of Huntington High School, where he was a standout athlete. He was also a 2018 graduate of Tri-State Barber College in Ashland, Ky. Those of us left to carry on his infectious smile and intriguing humor are his wife, April Buncy; grandparents, Jim Tardy and Jim and Kay Chandler of Huntington; parents, Steve and Vicky of Huntington; mother-in-law, Lisa Stone of Ocala, Florida; father-in-law, William Walters of Charleston, W.Va.; brothers, Drew (Maggie) of Scott Depot, W.Va., and Wes (Ariel) of Teays Valley, W.Va.; and brother-in-law, Chad Stone (Katie) of Dover, Delaware. Officiating the service will be Pastor Deb Winters and Reverend Jay Mosser at Reger Funeral Chapel, 1242 Adams Avenue, Huntington. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m., with the funeral beginning at 2 p.m., on Friday, March 11, 2022. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Reception to follow at Huntington Community Church, 469 Norway Avenue. Child care will be available. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
