Eric Napier
ERIC NAPIER, 51 of Genoa, W.Va., died Monday, May 15, 2023, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Elders Roger Maynard and Tommy Damron. Burial will follow in Justice Cemetery, Ferguson, W.Va. He was born July 21, 1971, in Louisa, Ky., a son of French and Deloris May Napier of Genoa, W.Va. Eric was a truck driver for Ballard's Sausage. His father-in-law, Elisha Adkins, preceded him in death, along with his grandparents, Anna May and Floyd May. Additional survivors include his wife, Angela Jane Adkins Napier; a son, Austin Eric Napier of Genoa, W.Va.; a brother, Gilbert Napier (Donna) of Genoa, W.Va.; a niece, Chelsea Napier; a nephew, Brandon Napier and a host of additional family and friends. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.

