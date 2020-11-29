ERIC SCOTT McCOMAS, 44, of Lavalette, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at home. He was born in Huntington, W.Va., on September 15, 1976, the son of the late Oscar Noah Jr. and Lorraine Eudora Cook McComas. Eric was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. Survivors include life partner, Kevin Knowles; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ricky and Frances McComas of Huntington, W.Va., Tim and Tracey McComas of Lexington, Ky., Kevin and Deide McComas of Barboursville, W.Va., and Brian Knowles of Barboursville, W.Va.; nieces and nephews, Melissa McComas Senator of Man, W.Va., Samantha McComas and C.J. King of Barboursville, W.Va., Courtney McComas of Huntington, W.Va., Lauren McComas and J.R. Blevins of Cleveland, Ohio, Connor McComas of Huntington, W.Va., Jake McComas of Barboursville, W.Va., and Maddie McComas of Barboursville, W.Va.; great-nephew, Wyatt King of Barboursville, W.Va.; in addition to a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A memorial of life service is being planned. Rollins Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.