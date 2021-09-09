ERICA DAWN ELLIS, age 42, passed from this life on Friday, September 3, 2021, at approximately 10:12 a.m. at her residence in Lima, Ohio. She was born on July 25, 1979, in Huntington, West Virginia, to the union of Ronald B. and Brenda Kay Hardman Ellis; her father survives in Lima and her mother preceded her in death. Erica was a graduate of Shawnee High School. She achieved two associate degrees of Business Management and Marketing at Northwestern Ohio University and was an associate at Burger King. She attended Shiloh Baptist Church. Besides her loving father, Ronald, she leaves to cherish her precious memory five aunts, Shirley Ellis, Corlista Hardman, Karen Edwards, Theresa King and Robin Turner Hardman; three uncles, Harold L. Hardman, Larry Hardman and Leon Hardman; a host cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Curtis and Mae Lena (Shepherd) Hardman Sr., and her paternal grandparents, Mabel and Frank Ellis. Home Going Services will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc. with Rev. Cleven Jones officiating. Visitation/Wake will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021, from 4 to 8 p.m., with the family present from 6 to 8 p.m., also at the funeral home. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Services entrusted to Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc. To order flowers and to offer condolences to the Ellis Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you