Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

ERMA LEE FITZ (nee Plymale), 77, of Huntington, passed away on August 18, 2020. She was the daughter of Marshall C. Plymale and Elizabeth Effie Plymale (nee Bloss) and a lifelong resident of the Huntington area. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Floyd, Ronald and Charles. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Steve; their son, Stephen; and daughter-in-law, Tara. No services are planned at this time. The family would like to recognize the entire staff of Woodlands Retirement Community for all of the care and compassion they have shown. In place of flowers, the family suggests friends and family donate to a charity of their choosing. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.