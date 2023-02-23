Erma Lynne Fridley Collier

ERMA "TEENIE" LYNNE FRIDLEY COLLIER Erma came to the cowgirl life on January 26, 1956, born to Gloria Hereford and Nimrod Fridley, cattle farmers from Point Pleasant, W.Va. Affectionately known to all as Teenie, she adored horses. With a trusty steed by her side no pasture was too big to traverse and no creek too big to cross. Teenie often found herself battling the evil ne'er do wells, Time and Life, but she was determined to make the most of the ride.
Teenie rode out of the shadows the hometown hero wresting away the coveted title of Miss WV Fairs and Festivals 1975 after earning the title of Miss Mason County Fair Queen 1974. However, it wasn't all grace and beauty for this cowgirl. Teenie spent much of her young years showing prize winning cattle. A 1974 graduate of Point Pleasant High School, Teenie briefly attended Marshall University as an art student. She was also an avid barrel racer and raised show dogs. Teenie was a small-business owner for many years and a long-time member of the Laborers and Steelworkers Union. Never one to shy away from trouble, Teenie became one of the first women in non-traditional work in the state. Working construction for many years at Mountain Enterprises, drivers from all over southern WV recognized the blonde road worker.
Always able to stay one step ahead of Time and Life, Teenie eventually settled down on a piece of land with two youngin's, a few doggies, and a horse. She spent her later years with her beloved dogs, her grandchildren, her garden, and a few Red Bulls. Teenie took her last ride into the sunset on February 7, 2023, to join her wee little doggies out there on the range under the stars.
Teenie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Steve Collier; and her son, Bradley Mayo. She is survived by her daughter, Meghan Mayo and partner Scott Cross; and grandchildren: Richard, Cosette, Ethan, and Mairin; as well as grandchildren: Mia, Marley, and Tripp. Teenie is also survived by her loving sister, Vivian Fridley-Hereford; a very special niece, Dawna Lynne Daniel; and her amazing nephews, Phillip Matthew Daniel and wife Kaitlin, and Courtenay Shea Graham; her uncle, John W. Hereford Jr. and wife Rita; as well as a host of cousins, friends; and former co-workers.
Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. Friends may call from 1 p.m. until service time. Funeral service will be livestreamed from and condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
