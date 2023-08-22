ERNEST GLEN RUSSELL, 88 of Barboursville, W.Va., died Sunday, August 20, 2023, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Eric Hutchinson and Brother Randy May. Burial will follow at Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne, W.Va. He was born August 7, 1935, in East Lynn, W.Va., a son of the late John and Ethel King Russell. Glen was a retired heavy equipment operator. His son, Jeffrey Glen Russell also preceded him in death. Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Patricia Fay Thompson Russell; his daughter, Stacie Hineman and husband Michael of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; two granddaughters, Brinley Hineman of Brooklyn, N.Y., Chandler Hanzelko and husband Tim of Orlando, Fla. Visitation will be from noon until service time Wednesday at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va.
The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Mystery Hole celebrates 50 years of mystifying visitors
- Two indicted in fatal shooting of D.P. Dough employee
- Jim's Steak and Spaghetti House has staying power
- Apple Grove businesses already benefiting from Nucor construction
- Police roundup: Two arrested on felony drug charges
- Daniel Bryce Keyser
- Teen from Huntington develops trail in South Korea for Eagle Scout project
- FedEx gives CF6 engine to Marshall’s Aviation Maintenance Technology program
- Marshall receives $45 million from state, to be used for new Institute for Cyber Security
- WVSSAC: Five high schools sanctioned for violations
Collections
- Photos: Marshall conducts freshman convocation
- Photos: Ashland tops Raceland in season opener
- Photos: 2023 Dreamland Pool Dog Swim
- Photos: Marshall freshmen back on campus
- Photos: High school football, Ironton defeats Wheelersburg 17-14
- Photos: Back-to-School Bash at Central City Elementary
- Photos: Holy Cross Orthodox Monastery
- Photos: Power Wheels Derby at Ritter Park
- Photos: HMA's Hilltop Book Fair
- Photos; 69th Annual Pilot Club of Huntington Antiques Show and Sale