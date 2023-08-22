The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Ernest Glen Russell
ERNEST GLEN RUSSELL, 88 of Barboursville, W.Va., died Sunday, August 20, 2023, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Eric Hutchinson and Brother Randy May. Burial will follow at Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne, W.Va. He was born August 7, 1935, in East Lynn, W.Va., a son of the late John and Ethel King Russell. Glen was a retired heavy equipment operator. His son, Jeffrey Glen Russell also preceded him in death. Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Patricia Fay Thompson Russell; his daughter, Stacie Hineman and husband Michael of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; two granddaughters, Brinley Hineman of Brooklyn, N.Y., Chandler Hanzelko and husband Tim of Orlando, Fla. Visitation will be from noon until service time Wednesday at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va.

