ERNEST H. MONTROSO, 75, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021, in Cornerstone Hospital, Huntington, W.Va. He was born September 8, 1945, in Huntington, W.Va., son of the late Rock Montroso and Juanita Harshbarger. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Montroso, and a brother, Rocky Montroso. He is survived by his wife, Freda Short Montroso; daughter and son-in-law, Tammy Montroso (Matt) Grobe; grandchildren, Alan, and Eric and Stephanie Montroso and their mother Vickey Tolson; great-grandchildren, Scottie, Malaya and Kaiden; one brother, Danny Montroso; several nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Kathy Harrison; several cousins, including a special cousin, Phil Montroso; brother-in-law, Bill (Sharon) Short. He worked for Ford Motor Company. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, September 10, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Chuck Lawrence officiating. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, September 10, 2021, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
