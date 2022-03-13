ERNEST LAMAR NANCE, 69, of Huntington, passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022, at home. He was born on September 23, 1952, in Thomaston, Ga. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bessie Mae Nance, and grandson-in-law, John Knipe. He is survived by two daughters, Becky Daniels (James Brown) of Huntington, and Brenda Wilkes (Michael Short) of Huntington; five grandchildren, Brittany Ison (Randall) of South Point, Ohio, Amanda Daniels of Proctorville, Ohio, Cynthia, Andrew and David Short of Huntington; and two great-grandchildren, Sophie and Elijah Adkins of Proctorville, Ohio. Graveside Service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, March 14, 2022, at Perkins Ridge Cemetery with Pastor Darrell Fowler officiating. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you