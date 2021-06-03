ERNESTINE ADKINS MAYNARD, 88, of East Lynn, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Elders Roger Maynard, Tony Clay and Don Napier. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne, W.Va. She was born May 8, 1933, in Logan County, a daughter of the late Dick and Grace Anderson Adkins. Ernestine was a homemaker and member of the Philadelphia United Baptist Church. Two sisters, Geraldine Thomas and Barbara Jean Maynard, preceded her in death. Survivors include her loving husband of 70 years, Leo Ballard Maynard; two daughters, Patty Dickerson (Larry) of South Point, Ohio, Rachel Perry (Kevin) of Genoa, W.Va.; two sons, Leo David Maynard (Peggy) of Milton, W.Va., Randy Maynard (Tonya) of East Lynn, W.Va.; two sisters, Jaqueline Bishop (Doran), Lorane Light (Timmy), all of Jeffrey, W.Va.; six grandchildren, Christopher Boyd, Brandon Boyd, Michelle Vandenhurk, Jamie Maynard, Jeremy Maynard and Morgan Perry; 11 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. Friends may call from noon until service time at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Lawsuit: W.Va. girl says she can’t run cross country because of transgender athlete ban
- Cabell County sheriff fears what is to come as opioid crisis drains resources
- Complaint filed in federal court against Cabell Huntington Hospital for terminating some retirees’ health care benefits
- Email shows drug firm employees applauded customers’ shift to illicit drugs
- Father of missing infant arrested on unrelated charges
- ‘Oracle of Ona’ sees continued growth in StrongTower Investments
- Marshall football releases full 2021 schedule
- Ironton parade returns to normal for 2021
- Improvements planned around Ironton Splash Park
- Cabell County BOE adopts amended redistricting plan
Collections
- Photos: Spring Valley High School Graduation 2021
- Photos: Cabell Midland's 27th Annual Commencement Ceremony
- Photos: Huntington High School graduation 2021
- Photos: Wayne High School Graduation 2021
- Photos: Chesapeake High School Graduation 2021
- Photos: Fairland High School Graduation 2021
- Photos: South Point High School 2021 Commencement
- Photos: St. Joseph Central Catholic High School 2021 graduation
- Photos: Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade
- Photos: Covenant School 2021 commencement