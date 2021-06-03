ERNESTINE ADKINS MAYNARD, 88, of East Lynn, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Elders Roger Maynard, Tony Clay and Don Napier. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne, W.Va. She was born May 8, 1933, in Logan County, a daughter of the late Dick and Grace Anderson Adkins. Ernestine was a homemaker and member of the Philadelphia United Baptist Church. Two sisters, Geraldine Thomas and Barbara Jean Maynard, preceded her in death. Survivors include her loving husband of 70 years, Leo Ballard Maynard; two daughters, Patty Dickerson (Larry) of South Point, Ohio, Rachel Perry (Kevin) of Genoa, W.Va.; two sons, Leo David Maynard (Peggy) of Milton, W.Va., Randy Maynard (Tonya) of East Lynn, W.Va.; two sisters, Jaqueline Bishop (Doran), Lorane Light (Timmy), all of Jeffrey, W.Va.; six grandchildren, Christopher Boyd, Brandon Boyd, Michelle Vandenhurk, Jamie Maynard, Jeremy Maynard and Morgan Perry; 11 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. Friends may call from noon until service time at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va. 

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you