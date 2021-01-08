On Wednesday, January 6, ERNESTINE ARTHUR BAUGH, 89, of Huntington, W.Va., went to meet her Heavenly Father and was reunited with many loved ones as she entered those Pearly Gates. She was born September 3, 1931, to the late Frank and Elizabeth Byrd Arthur. She was preceded to Heaven by her husband of 50 years, Jack Paul Baugh, her daughters, Rachel Hayes and Pamala Burgess, as well as her sons-in-law, Mike Bruffy, Pete Hayes and Sylvester Burgess. Also preceding her in death was her brother, Donald Arthur, sister, Frances Johnson, brothers-in-law, Lucian Lloyd, John Cade, Russell Johnson and Wilford Baugh, sisters-in-law, Violet Cade, Iris Jean Arthur and Janavee Lloyd, as well as her nephews, Lee Wilson and Tommy Baugh. She is survived by her daughters, Jacqueline Livingston (John), Deborah Sansom (Ricky) and Donna Kimbrough, and her son, Jack Paul Baugh II (Patty); her sister, Nona Tucker, and sister-in-law, Beulah Baugh. She is also survived by seven granddaughters, four grandsons, 15 great-grandsons, nine great-granddaughters and several nieces and nephews. Mom held many jobs throughout her life. She worked at Sylvania, Kaufmann’s Jewelers and Perry-Novell Shoes, but her greatest work was done as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. We will miss her greatly and will never forget the way she made each of us feel special every day she was with us. We would like to thank the nurses, especially Erika at SMMC Intermediate Care and Dr. Eugenia Jarrell for the wonderful, loving care Mom received during her short stay. Funeral services will be Saturday, January 9, 2021, at noon at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, W.Va., conducted by Pastor Tyler Sansom. The funeral service will be livestreamed at www.regerfh.com. Burial will be in Docks Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandson. Honorary pallbearer will be Tony Bucci. The family asks that all in attendance follow the COVID-19 protocols and mask mandate.
