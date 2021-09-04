ERNESTINE DEAN RUTHERFORD, 89, of Wayne, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Thursday, September 2, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was born March 16, 1932, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of Rev. John Dean and Emma Workman Dean. Ernestine was a retired clerk from the Wayne County Assessor’s Office and was a faithful member of the Wayne Baptist Church as well as the Women’s Club of Wayne. Ernestine’s passion was her family and her church. Her greatest joy was when all of her grandchildren would gather around her dinner table during holidays and shared fellowship with one another. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, John F. Rutherford. Survivors include two sons, John Michael Rutherford and wife Rosemary of Wayne, W.Va., Joseph Jeffrey Rutherford and wife Jeanette of Lavalette, W.Va.; four grandchildren, Chelsea Rutherford Chisholm and husband Alex, Tyler Rutherford and wife Erica, Shannon Rutherford and Kylie Jo Rutherford; two great-grandchildren, John Abel Rutherford and Noa Reese Rutherford; and a host of additional family and friends. Due to family concerns regarding COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held for the family at Elmwood Cemetery by Pastor Fred Ferguson. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the outstanding care given to our mother. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wayne Baptist Church in memory of Ernestine. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va., is assisting her family with arrangements. 

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you