ERNIE EUGENE SCARBERRY, 94, of Huntington, widower of Helen Jarvis Scarberry, died June 3 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He retired as a welder from C&O Railroad. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. June 9 at Ridgeview Community Bible Church, 5730 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington. Entombment will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before service the church. Beard Mortuary is assisting the family.

