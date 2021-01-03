ERNIE LEE BALL, 75, of Kenova, passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Arbors at Gallipolis. Funeral service will be conducted on Monday, January 4, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Ceredo, by Pastor Ronnie Adkins. Burial will follow at Docks Creek Cemetery-Maple Hill Section, Kenova. Ernie was born October 14, 1945, in Genoa, to the late Howard Rife and Lena Adkins Ball. He was employed at T.R. Johnson and Son in Huntington for over 40 years. He loved classic cars, trains and traveling. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Phyllis A.; son, Ernie Lee Ball II and his wife Kathy; daughter, Michelle Bloss and her husband Gerald; son, Joshua Caleb Ball; grandson, Clayton Lee Bloss; granddaughter, Brittany Paige McDonald; two great-grandsons, Layden Andrew and Ryder Lee Slayton; brother, Marvin and his wife Judy; brother, Randall and his wife Delana; a very special pup, Keylee; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Ernie was a living example of love and devotion to his family and loyalty to his friends. He was a man who loved to laugh and have fun; he was also a firm believer in working hard and doing the job right. These traits are among the greatest gifts he left his children and grandchild, second only to his love and support of all they did. Ernie brightened many lives while among us, and his absence will be deeply felt. He truly made the world around him a better place. The family would like to thank the staff at Arbors at Gallipolis for their wonderful help and care. Visitation will be Monday, January 4, 2021, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Home, Ceredo. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. COVID-19 guidelines and social distancing and mask requirements will be observed. The service will be recorded and made available on www.regerfh.com a few hours after it takes place.
