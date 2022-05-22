ERON BRYANT RICHARDSON, 61, of St. Albans, formerly of Ona, W.Va., passed away February 27, 2022, due to complications from stroke and respiratory failure at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was born August 2, 1960, in Cabell County, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Myrtle "Ellen" Adkins Richardson and Billy Jack Richardson, and grandparents, Evelyn and Eron "Jerry" Adkins and Henry and Louise Richardson. He is survived by Lenora Richardson, sister, of Huntington, W.Va.; Billy Jack Richardson II, brother, of Roanoke, Va.; Nathan Richardson, brother, of Huntington, W.Va.; nieces: Brandi Richardson Crowley and Ashley Richardson; nephews, Justin Richardson and Matthew Richardson; great-nieces: Abby Green, Adrienne Crowley, and Savannah Richardson; great-nephews: Jaden Richardson, Zayne and Liam Crowley, including, his caregiver and companion of many years, James Morris, of St. Albans, who provided exemplary care which allowed Eron to be at home. Eron graduated from Milton High School in 1978. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Communication from West Virginia State. Eron was interested in and performed in several local theater productions. Visitation will be held at Salt Rock Community Church from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 28, 2022, followed by graveside services at Gill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers to donate to your local animal rescue or Gill Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund.
