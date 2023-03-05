ESSIE MOORE, 78 of Wayne, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Putnam Genesis Center in Hurricane, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, March 6, 2023 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Brother Sam Frye. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne, W.Va. She was born, May 19, 1944, in Logan, W.Va., a daughter of the late Ray and Dicie Vance Norman. Essie was a retired cook for Wayne County Board of Education and member of the Old Regular Baptist Association. Her husband, Sammie Moore also preceded her in death, along with a son, Sammie Dwaine Moore; four brothers, Owen Thomas, Douglas, Curtis and Ronald Norman. Survivors include a daughter, Tena Deniece Moore of Ashville, N.C.; a son, Daniel Curtis Moore and wife, Dana of Wayne, WV; two grandchildren, Margaret and Calliope Moore. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va.
