Essie Moore
SYSTEM

ESSIE MOORE, 78 of Wayne, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Putnam Genesis Center in Hurricane, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, March 6, 2023 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Brother Sam Frye. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne, W.Va. She was born, May 19, 1944, in Logan, W.Va., a daughter of the late Ray and Dicie Vance Norman. Essie was a retired cook for Wayne County Board of Education and member of the Old Regular Baptist Association. Her husband, Sammie Moore also preceded her in death, along with a son, Sammie Dwaine Moore; four brothers, Owen Thomas, Douglas, Curtis and Ronald Norman. Survivors include a daughter, Tena Deniece Moore of Ashville, N.C.; a son, Daniel Curtis Moore and wife, Dana of Wayne, WV; two grandchildren, Margaret and Calliope Moore. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you