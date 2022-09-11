ESTA ARLENE DOUGLASS, 99, of Palmdale, Fla., died Sunday September 4, 2022 at her residence. Funeral service will be conducted at noon Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Jerry Matt officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Esta was born January 29, 1923 in Omar, W.Va., a daughter of the late McKinley Roosevelt and Belle Slone Smith. She was a retired Registered Nurse, a former member of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, and a member of the Palmdale Baptist Church. She was also preceded in death by two husbands, Russell E. Berry and Donald C. Douglass; two brothers, John and Phillip Smith; sister-in-law, Mary Berry; and four nephews; Charlie Sluss, Don Sluss, Randy Berry, and James Benjamin "J.B." Sluss. Survivors include a nephew, Johnny Smith, of Palmdale, Fla.; one sister, Verla Sluss of Inez, Ky.; niece, Lana Gayle (Bruce) Etheredge of Winter Park, Fla.; other nieces and nephews: Phillip Smith, Connie Adkins, Joy Doss, John Allen Sluss; nieces and nephews on the Berry side of the family: Robin Barnett, Rodney Berry, Charlene Mussleman, Vickie Marple; stepdaughter, Dawn (Pedro) Vasallo of Miami, Fla.; stepson, Gary (Claudia) Douglass of Palm Beach, Fla.; several step grandchildren and step great grandchildren. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
