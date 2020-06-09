ESTA MAE SWIMM, 86 of East Lynn, widow of William Everett Swimm, died June 7 in Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. June 10 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Pack Cemetery, Kiahsville. Visitation will be two hours before service Wednesday.
For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com.
