ESTELL ROSE NESSER LANGLEY, 101, formerly of Kenova, widow of Charles Langley, recently died. Graveside service will be 11:30 a.m. Monday at Hillcrest Cemetery. Service will be open to the public with proper social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kenova United Methodist Church. Rollins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 

