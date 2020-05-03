ESTELL ROSE “POSEY” LANGLEY, Sept. 30, 1918-April 30, 2020. Estell Rose “Posey” Nesser Langley, formerly of Kenova, West Virginia, passed away at 101 years and 7 months old. She married Charles Donald Langley on December 18, 1934, who preceded her in death on May 27, 1994. Posey was born in Worthington, Ohio. She moved near China Grove, N.C., Feb. 14, 2017, to be cared for by her son and daughter-in-law. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fredrick William Nesser and Theresa Amelia Schmidt Nesser. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Emmett David Nesser, John Orr Nesser, William Frederick “Bill” Nesser, and sisters, Ida Louise Nesser Chapman, Dorothy Nesser Francies, and children, Gary Lee Langley, Charles Mack Langley and Nora Elaine Langley Murray. Those left to cherish memories of her life are sister, JoAnn Nesser Budd; children, Emmett Alan Langley (Brenda) and Phyllis Jean Langley Mosby, stepdaughter; grandchildren, Barry Mosby, Bruce Mosby (Mia), Beverly Jean Langley (Larry), Kimm Langley Stauffer (Gary), Sam Langley (Kristy), Stephanie Langley Frasure, Sean Langley (Corina), Sarah Langley, Brian Murray, and step-grandchildren, Seth Halvaksz (Jennifer), Melanie Halvaksz Clark (Mike); great-grandchildren, Benjamin Mosby, Daniel Mosby, Chad Langley, Aric Langley, Maggie Frasure, Brady Frasure, Abby Frasure, Cacie Langley, Carter Langley, Caleb Langley, Isaiah Langley. During World War ll, she worked in a grenade factory. She was a homemaker, never got her driver’s license, walked to church and grocery store. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family and friends, cooking, going to family reunions, working in her yard and flower garden. She loved her nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and church (Kenova United Methodist Church). She lived her life serving God in all aspects of her life. She was an active member of KUMC Sunday school, altar guild, prayer chain, singing in The Golden Chords, helping with fundraising projects like making apple butter, the quilting group and church bazaars. Graveside service and burial will be 11:30 a.m. May 4 at Hillcrest Cemetery. The graveside is open to the public, with proper social distancing being observed. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova, W.Va., is honored to be serving the family of Posey Langley. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kenova United Methodist Church, 503 15th Street, Kenova, WV 25530.
