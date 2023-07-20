ESTHER LOIS BLANKENSHIP JUSTICE, 88, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Friday, July 14, 2023, at The Woodlands Retirement Community. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, July 21, 2023, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va. Rev. Ellis Conley will be officiating, and burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery in Wayne. She was born February 19, 1935, in Wayne, W.Va., a daughter of the late Charles Delbert and Margaret Booth Blankenship. Esther had 11 siblings and began her life of hard work and love of family on the farm on Millers Fork. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Justice and two sons, George Justice and Charlie Justice. Survivors include one daughter, Bonnie J. Morris and husband David of Lavalette, W.Va.; a sister, Lydia Yeager; a brother, Pierce Blankenship (Sue); five grandchildren, Kara Adkins, Kelly Kinsey (Andrew), Leah Lowe (Randy), Trenton Justice, Paige Justice; and five great-grandchildren. Esther was an amazing and unique woman in every sense of the word. She was an incredible mother, always putting her family above herself. She welcomed everyone into her home, and fed them her delicious meals, like the time Fred brought Governor Underwood in for lunch unexpectedly! She was a lifelong member of the Wayne United Methodist Church, where she served the Lord in countless ways. She loved working outdoors as was evident by her beautiful yard. She worked to make the town of Wayne a better place by planting flowers everywhere. You could often find her walking the streets of Wayne picking up trash. She served on the Town Council and always greeted others with her smile. After moving to Huntington, she even took on beautifying Ritter Park and Harris Riverfront Park. She simply made this world a better place. She was the grandmother that danced in the kitchen and would always break out in a jingle to make you laugh. Special thanks to the staff of Woodlands who loved her dearly. We will all miss her forever, but we are so grateful to God for the beautiful years we had together. Visitation will be held from noon until 1 p.m. at Morris Funeral Home.
