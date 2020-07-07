Essential reporting in volatile times.

ESTHER SMITH, 62, of Midkiff, W.Va., passed away Friday, July 3, 2020. She was born December 16, 1957, in Kansas City, Mo., a daughter of the late Ralph and Ida Plumley Montanez. She was a member of the Pinegrove Methodist Church. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, James Floyd Sellards and David Sellards. She is survived by her husband, Richard L. Smith; children Mark Smith, Elizabeth Kelly Smith and Clayton Walter Smith; granddaughter Khloe Jane Bays; sister-in-law Melissa Sellards and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va., with Paul Stevens officiating. Burial will follow in Spears Cemetery, Midkiff, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.handleyfh.com. Due to the Governor’s order, everyone is required to wear a mask and to social distance.

