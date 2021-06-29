ESTHER WINIFRED GILLISPIE, 82 of Ashton, W.Va., went to be with her Heavenly Father on June 26, 2021. She was born August 13, 1938, to the late Winfred and Edith Dunfee Gillispie Scarberry. She retired from the Mason County Board of Education where she worked as a secretary at Sunnyside and Ashton Elementary Schools. Sis, as many referred to her, was a member of and faithfully attended Moore’s Chapel Church her entire life. Esther was a vital member of the Valley Rescue Squad in its early years. She was also a talented clogger and taught clogging classes. Esther was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald Gillispie, as well as her sisters, Mozell Dabney, Rose Withers, Janice Watterson Lang and Joan Spurlock Workman. Surviving are her children, Donald Gillispie Jr. (Bonnie) of Ashton and Sheila Gillispie Evick (Rock) of Franklin; grandchildren, Michael Gillispie (Sandra), Jacob Gillispie (Brittany), Codi Evick and Anthony Evick; great-grandchildren, Logan, Brayden, Grant, Aniston and Forrest; sisters, Barbara Mayes, Judy Felty and Sharon Dixon; and brother, Carl (Debbie) Gillispie. Services will be officiated by Pastor Charlie Langdon at Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. Funeral will be Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 1 p.m. with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial will be in Beale Church in Apple Grove, W.Va. The family is very thankful for the staff at Pleasant Valley Nursing home for their kind and loving care.
