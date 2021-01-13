ETHAN WILLIAM McCARTHY, 17, of Milton, son of Nicholas David McCarthy and Martinique Nicole Maynor, died Jan. 7 at home. Funeral services will be conducted at 5 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Visitation will be two hours before service at Reger Funeral Home. www.regerfh.com.

