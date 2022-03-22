ETHEL BELL MILLER, 98, of Beaver, Ohio, passed at 2:52 p.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Piketon Nursing Center, Piketon, Ohio. Ethel was born May 15, 1923, in Huntington, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Ivan Chapman and Anna Frazier Chapman. On December 5, 1942, she was united in marriage to Loren N. “Buck” Miller, who preceded her in death on March 23, 1988. Surviving are two daughters, Della (James) Nier, Ellen Ison; nine grandchildren, Lisa (Terry) Pansing, Jimmy (Rhonda) Nier, Rick (Rhonda) Ison, Nathaniel Adam Miller, Richard Donavan Miller, Benjamin Miller, Barry Ison, Patsy Ison and Allen Ison; 15 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; sister, Opal Cecil; and special friend, Bill Montgomery. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Loren N. “Butch” Miller Jr., daughter, Ruth Ann Miller, three grandchildren, Tina Michelle Ison, Roger Ison and Cheryl Burkitt, four brothers and a sister. Ethel was a custodian at the Union Hall. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly, Ohio. Burial will follow in Bailey Chapel Cemetery, Piketon, Ohio. Family will receive friends from noon until the time of service Tuesday. www.boyerfuneral.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Jim’s Steak and Spaghetti House giving away strawberry pies instead of traditional week
- Code enforcement employees file lawsuit against City of Huntington
- Tri-State Airport launches ‘Soar’ campaign aimed at adding new routes
- Huff family welcomes baby boy
- Marshall men's basketball coach Dan D'Antoni will return for 2022-23 season
- Huntington couple wins first Ollie Award
- HHS teacher breaks the mold to help students grow
- Police roundup: Victim of Huntington motorcycle crash ID’d
- Chuck Landon: It was a touching moment
- EPA officials tour Huntington brownfields
Collections
- Photos: Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine Match Day
- Photos: “Roaring Twenties” Mom and Son Prom
- Photos: Spring Bridal Fair at The Huntington Mall
- Photos: Oppasana: Yoga with Wildlife fundraiser
- Photos: Family Literacy Night
- Photos: Officials tour former brownfield sites in Huntington.
- Photos: Huntington vs. Lawrence County, baseball
- Photos: "Live fire" cyber range training at Marshall
- Photos: Ashland falls to Covington Catholic in Kentucky Sweet 16
- Photos: Quilt show at Briggs Southern Branch Library