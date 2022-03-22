ETHEL BELL MILLER, 98, of Beaver, Ohio, passed at 2:52 p.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Piketon Nursing Center, Piketon, Ohio. Ethel was born May 15, 1923, in Huntington, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Ivan Chapman and Anna Frazier Chapman. On December 5, 1942, she was united in marriage to Loren N. “Buck” Miller, who preceded her in death on March 23, 1988. Surviving are two daughters, Della (James) Nier, Ellen Ison; nine grandchildren, Lisa (Terry) Pansing, Jimmy (Rhonda) Nier, Rick (Rhonda) Ison, Nathaniel Adam Miller, Richard Donavan Miller, Benjamin Miller, Barry Ison, Patsy Ison and Allen Ison; 15 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; sister, Opal Cecil; and special friend, Bill Montgomery. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Loren N. “Butch” Miller Jr., daughter, Ruth Ann Miller, three grandchildren, Tina Michelle Ison, Roger Ison and Cheryl Burkitt, four brothers and a sister. Ethel was a custodian at the Union Hall. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly, Ohio. Burial will follow in Bailey Chapel Cemetery, Piketon, Ohio. Family will receive friends from noon until the time of service Tuesday. www.boyerfuneral.com.

