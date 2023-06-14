Ethel Jean Franklin

ETHEL JEAN FRANKLIN, 63, of Huntington, passed away June 10, 2023. Graveside services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2023, Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Abbey of Devotion in Huntington by Pastor Donnie McCloud. She was born March 6, 1960, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Billy F. and Betty Jean Adkins Davis. She is survived by two sisters, Bernice Davis Adkins of Lakeland, Fla., and Vicky Wiley of Huntington; one brother, Billy Davis Jr. of Lakeland, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you