ETHEL JEAN FRANKLIN, 63, of Huntington, passed away June 10, 2023. Graveside services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2023, Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Abbey of Devotion in Huntington by Pastor Donnie McCloud. She was born March 6, 1960, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Billy F. and Betty Jean Adkins Davis. She is survived by two sisters, Bernice Davis Adkins of Lakeland, Fla., and Vicky Wiley of Huntington; one brother, Billy Davis Jr. of Lakeland, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
