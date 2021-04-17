ETHEL JEAN NIXON, 74, of Huntington, wife of Thomas Edward Nixon, died April 14. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
