ETHEL MARLENE “TINY” CHINN TATUM of Lesage, W.Va., went to her heavenly home on January 19, 2021. She was born January 23, 1936, to the late Marvin T. and Edith M. Wall Chinn. She formerly lived in Myrtle Beach, S.C., with her husband, William Wesley Tatum, the love of her life, who preceded her in death. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty J. Sawyers and Margaret L. Neace, as well as two grandsons, Nicolas Chapman and Shawn Chapman. She is survived by her children, daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and Neil Anderson with whom she made her home; son and daughter-in-law, Marvin S. “Marty” and Leslie Chapman; stepson, Billy Tatum; three sisters, Judy Hicks of Salem, Ohio, Doralee Henry and Sherry Zimmerman of Huntington, W.Va.; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Her family would like to thank Dr. Cynthia Pinson and her staff who helped her family keep her home. They would also like to thank Hospice of Huntington for their gentle and loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, assisted the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com

