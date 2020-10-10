Essential reporting in volatile times.

EUGENE “DUGE” CLAY, 83, of East Lynn, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., with Brother Garland Perry officiating. Burial will follow in the Watson Cemetery at Branchland, W.Va. He was born August 9, 1937, at East Lynn, W.Va., a son of the late Tilden “Tucker” and Lora Mae Baker Clay. Duge was a retired truck driver for the West Virginia Division of Highways and was a member of the Nestlow United Baptist Church. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Linda Sue Adkins Clay; son, Gary Eugene Clay; brothers, James, Burl and Charles (Brenda) Clay; sisters, Opal Midkiff, Aileen Pinson (Charles), Freda Adkins (Cham), and twin sister, Maxine Clay (Cleon). Survivors include two sons, Daniel Clay and Jeffery Scott Clay, both of East Lynn, W.Va.; two sisters-in-law, Sylvia Mathis of Huntington, W.Va., and Mary Adkins of Columbus, Ohio; and several nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time Sunday at Morris Funeral Home. Social distancing and wearing of face masks is requested of everyone attending.

