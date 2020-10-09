EUGENE “DUGE” CLAY, 83, of East Lynn, widower of Linda Sue Adkins Clay, died Oct. 6 at home. He was a retired WVDOH truck driver. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Oct. 11, Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial in Watson Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation one before service. Social distancing and face masks requested of everyone attending.
